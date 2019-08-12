|
Albert J. Emrick, 89
UXBRIDGE - Albert J. Emrick, 89, formerly of Pine Grove Circle died Mon. Aug. 12, 2019 at Beaumont Nursing and Rehab after an illness. His beloved wife of 46 years Frances M. (Guertin) Emrick died in 2004.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews; his companion Anne Brown of Uxbridge whom he developed a relationship with through his volunteer work at St. Mary's Church, which continued to this day; and several friends and neighbors. He was brother of the late Mary Cognoni, Rose Carter, Stephen Emrick, and Helen Perron. Born in Uxbridge, MA on April 16, 1930 he was the son of Stephen and Josephine (Galas) Emrick and lived in Uxbridge all his life.
Mr. Emrick began his employment at Raytheon Co. in 1958 with the Payroll Dept. He progressed to areas of greater responsibility and retired as a Program Analyst, monitoring the budgets for engineers building equipment for the Navy. He was a graduate of Uxbridge High School, class of 1949 and later from Worcester Junior College, earning an Accounting Degree. He was a Staff Sargeant in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict, serving in California.
Al enjoyed travelling the east coast with his wife, wintering in Florida and even visited Alaska. A member of the Uxbridge Senior Center, he volunteered for Meals on Wheels. He was active in St. Mary's Parish as a Eucharistic Minister and at the yearly Parish Festival and Chicken Barbecue. A 3rd Degree member of the Uxbridge Knights of Columbus, he also belonged to the Charles A. Rice American Legion Post # 33. He will be remembered as a kind, thoughtful gentleman who loved his family and community.
His funeral will be held Fri. Aug. 16 with a Mass at 11 am in St. Mary's Church, 77 Mendon St. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours at Tancrell Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd. are Thurs. Aug. 15 from 4 to 6 pm. Memorial donations may be made to: St. Mary's Renovation Fund, 77 Mendon St. Uxbridge, MA 01569. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019