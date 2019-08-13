|
Albert F. "Skip" Nardella at 69
Auburn/Bellingham - Albert (Skip) F. Nardella, 69 of Bellingham; formerly of Auburn, passed away peacefully on August 8th at the Franklin Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center. Skip was born in Worcester to Albert U. and Marion T. (Corey) Nardella, graduated from North High School and served 6 years in the Air National Guard. He and his mother ran Marion's Coffee Shop on Lake Ave. in Worcester for many years before he turned his attention to auto body repair. He was self employed for many years in this trade, but also worked as a contractor for area body shops, Aetna Insurance Company and Car Quest before retiring in 2012. Skip was an avid wrestling fan, enjoyed working on cars, playing his electric guitar and took pride in cooking pizza, always striving to make each pie a little better. He enjoyed vacationing in Las Vegas and with tongue in cheek would also camp with his wife in Salisbury MA.
He leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Dolores M. (Kaminski) Nardella, a daughter Lisa Nardella Mier and her husband Garret Mier of Bellingham, a granddaughter Julianne and a grandson Nicholas who were his pride and joy. He also leaves behind 2 sisters, Eileen Heifner of Berlin and Faith Nardella of Auburn and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Skip was predeceased by his brother Wayne Nardella of Orlando Fl and his son Jeffrey A. Nardella of Thompson CT.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff in Franklin and Metro West Hospice for the exceptional care and respect of their loved one.
Visitation with the family and a service will be held at Mercadante Funeral Home, 370 Plantation Street in Worcester on Saturday, August 17 from 11: 00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interment at Notre Dame Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Skip's memory online to the UMass Cancer Walk & Run scheduled in Worcester for Sept. 22 or the American Brain Tumor Association. To leave a message of condolence or share a special memory of Albert please visit his memorial site at mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019