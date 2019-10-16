|
|
Albert Gallo, Sr. 89
Worcester, MA - Albert Gallo Sr, 89, of Worcester MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12th.
He leaves his wife of 64 years, Eleanor "Ellie" Gallo, and 3 sons, David Gallo of New York, Albert Jr, and Stephen Gallo, of Worcester, and his brother, Domenic Gallo of Worcester.
Albert was born in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Domenico and Italia Gallo, and lived in Worcester most of his life. Albert was predeceased by his brothers Carmine and Louis Gallo. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.
Albert worked for the Worcester Foundation For Biological Experimentation in Shrewsbury from 1962 to 1996.
Albert enjoyed relaxing with his wife, watching the Patriots, old movies and especially the Daily TV Mass. He also enjoyed his weekly Broccoli Rapini and Spaghettini and Meatballs.
As per his request there were no calling hours and Entombment was private at Notre Dame Mausoleum in Worcester.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Deacon Gerald Montiverdi and Fazio Funeral Home for their excellent care during this time.
Faziol Funeral Home, 9 Branch St in Worcester directed arrangements under the direction of Louis Fazio III.
Memorial Contributions in his name can be made to Our Lady of Loreto Parish, 37 Massasoit Rd, Worcester MA 01604.
Fazio Funeral Home
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019