Albert W. "Butch" Gambaccini, 66
Leicester - Albert W. "Butch" Gambaccini, 66, of Leicester passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loving family in his home on Sunday, April 12th after a courageous battle with cancer.
Butch is survived by his wife of 45 years and the love of his life, Carol A. (Lapomardo) Gambaccini; two daughters, Gina Gambaccini and her fiancé, Ron Marlborough of Worcester, and Jaime Salerno and her husband Giovanni of Cherry Valley; his two grandsons, Ryan Marlborough and Franco Salerno; his mother, Colleen (Crowley) Ciuffreda and her husband, Francis of West Boylston; two sisters, Dottie Frankian and her husband Tony of Rhode Island, and Tracey Ciuffreda of Worcester; sisters-in-law, Linda Lapomardo of Worcester and Lisa Lapomardo of Rochdale; brother-in-law Frank Lapomardo of Holden; and nieces and nephews.
Butch was born in Worcester, son of the late Albert W. Gambaccini, he grew up in the Shrewsbury Street neighborhood and graduated from North High School in 1972. Butch worked for 38 years at Norton and Saint Gobain Company before he retired in 2011. During his retirement, he decided to start working in the funeral industry where he spent the last 6 years working as a funeral attendant for the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home.
Butch was a devout fan of his beloved New York Yankees and New York Giants, you could often find him sitting by a fire watching the Giants and NFL Red Zone on television. He was a member of the Worcester Senior Athletic Association where he played both softball and volleyball. Butch was a standout player throughout the years in both sports and often traveled to other states and cities to compete in softball with his friends.
Butch could often be found in his yard tending to his lawn or garden but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family especially his two favorite people, his grandsons Ryan and Franco. Butch had an infectious sense of humor and a big heart that was always willing to help those in need. The family wishes to thank the Oncology Dept. at UMass for the care they provided throughout his illness, especially Dr. Sonali Harchandani.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the funeral services for Butch are being held privately. A celebration of Butch's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Butch Gambaccini Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Cornerstone Bank, 121 S. Main Street, Leicester, MA 01524. This fund will be used to award a scholarship to both a Leicester High School graduating senior softball and baseball player.
If you wish to watch a live stream of the funeral services, please visit his obituary on www.Royfuneral.com on Friday, April 17 at 11:00 am.
www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020