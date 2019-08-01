Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Orthodox Cathedral
30 Anna St.,
Worcester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert MacKoul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert MacKoul


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert MacKoul Obituary
Albert P. Mackoul, 90

BREWSTER/WORCESTER - Albert P. MacKoul, 90 of Brewster formerly of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Maplewood Assisting Living Center in Brewster.

Albert was born in Worcester, a son of the late Joseph and Mary (Haddad) MacKoul. He graduated from North High School. Albert served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was the co-owner alongside his late brother George of R.J. MacKoul Food Service Distributor for over 40 years before he retired. Albert was a member of St. George Orthodox Cathedral where he was a professional bass baritone singer and the church choir director for many years.

Albert's wife Gladys M. (Forzley) MacKoul passed away on June 6, 2019. He is survived by his children Dr. David MacKoul and his wife Mary of Cape Coral, Florida, Dr. Paul J. MacKoul and his wife Natasha of Virginia, and Peter MacKoul of Sugarland, Texas; several grandchildren including, Virginia MacKoul, Christopher MacKoul, and Andrew MacKoul, Joseph, Sophia and Max MacKoul; many nephews and nieces. Beside his parents, he is predeceased by two brothers, Raymond J. MacKoul and George E. MacKoul; four sisters, Eva Sawayer, Eleanor Walker, Virginia Mariani and Pauline Debs.

A period of calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 9:00-9:45 am with his funeral service to begin at 10:00 am in St. George Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Anna St., Worcester. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery, Worcester. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: , National Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL. 17, Chicago, IL 60601
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now