Albert P. Mackoul, 90
BREWSTER/WORCESTER - Albert P. MacKoul, 90 of Brewster formerly of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Maplewood Assisting Living Center in Brewster.
Albert was born in Worcester, a son of the late Joseph and Mary (Haddad) MacKoul. He graduated from North High School. Albert served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was the co-owner alongside his late brother George of R.J. MacKoul Food Service Distributor for over 40 years before he retired. Albert was a member of St. George Orthodox Cathedral where he was a professional bass baritone singer and the church choir director for many years.
Albert's wife Gladys M. (Forzley) MacKoul passed away on June 6, 2019. He is survived by his children Dr. David MacKoul and his wife Mary of Cape Coral, Florida, Dr. Paul J. MacKoul and his wife Natasha of Virginia, and Peter MacKoul of Sugarland, Texas; several grandchildren including, Virginia MacKoul, Christopher MacKoul, and Andrew MacKoul, Joseph, Sophia and Max MacKoul; many nephews and nieces. Beside his parents, he is predeceased by two brothers, Raymond J. MacKoul and George E. MacKoul; four sisters, Eva Sawayer, Eleanor Walker, Virginia Mariani and Pauline Debs.
A period of calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 9:00-9:45 am with his funeral service to begin at 10:00 am in St. George Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Anna St., Worcester. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery, Worcester. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: , National Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL. 17, Chicago, IL 60601
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019