Albert B. Mazurka, Jr., 61Southbridge - Albert B. Mazurka, Jr., 61, of Main St., passed away at home on Monday, Nov. 2nd, after an illness.He leaves his two daughters, one he called his "heart" and the other his "soul", Melanie Mazurka of Somerville and Rene Mazurka-Appert and her husband Ted of Chicago, IL; his mother, Marilyn D. (Lemerise) Mazurka and her fiancé Richard W. Daigle of Sturbridge; his two brothers, Alan D. Mazurka and his wife Susan of Fitchburg and Andrew P. Mazurka and his wife Lisa of Sutton and several nieces and nephews. Albert was predeceased by his father, Albert B. Mazurka, Sr. and a sister, Marcella M. Rooney.He was born in Worcester, MA.Albert worked for many years in the stocking department for Digital Computer in Westminster, MA. He enjoyed his comic book collection, playing guitar and his harmonica.Funeral Services and burial for Albert will be private. There are no calling hours.Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge is directing the arrangements.