|
|
Albert F. Nardella at 69
Auburn - Albert F. Nardella, 69, of Bellingham formerly of Auburn, died peacefully Thursday August 8, 2019. He was the husband of Dolores (Kaminski) Nardella. A time of visitation with the family will be held on Saturday August 17, from 11:AM to 12:30pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. A prayer service will be held at 12:30 at the end of the visitation. A full obituary will be in Wednesdays Telegram.
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019