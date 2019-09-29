|
Albert B. O'Donnell, 90
WORCESTER - Albert B. O'Donnell of Worcester died Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at home amid familiar surroundings and with loving family members at his side. He was two weeks shy of his ninety-first birthday.
Al was born in Worcester, son of Albert B., Sr. and Mary (Quinn) O'Donnell, and was raised in Shrewsbury.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Geraldine (Kelleher) O'Donnell; his four children, Andrew B. O'Donnell and his wife Nan, Anne G. O'Donnell, Dermot M. O'Donnell, all of Worcester, and Maryclare O. Himmel and her husband John, of Quincy. He also leaves his five grandchildren, Andrew B. O'Donnell, Jr. and his wife Hannah, of Worcester, Matthew M. O'Donnell and his wife Karly, of Melrose, Patrick T. O'Donnell of Manhattan, Peter J. O'Donnell of South Boston, Julia M. Himmel of Brighton, and his great-grandson, Thatcher E. O'Donnell. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Al's seven siblings all died before him: John, Charles, Richard and William O'Donnell, Mary Hay, Claire Gardner and Helen Trank.
Al was a graduate of Major Howard Beale High School in Shrewsbury and received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Clark University. He was a Certified Public Accountant and a long-time partner in the former Tupper, Moore and Company. He then headed his own firm until his retirement.
After the end of World War II, Al served in the Army of Occupation of Japan. He was stationed at General Headquarters in Tokyo as the Desk Sergeant for General Douglas McArthur.
Al was a former parishioner of Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Worcester and of Christ the King Church in Mashpee. At Rosary, he headed up the Bishop's Fund from its inception.
He was a Past President of the First Friday Club and was involved in various capacities with Friends of The Worcester Public Library.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 1, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. at St. John's Church, 40 Temple St., Worcester. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery in Worcester. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Food for the Poor Program, 44 Temple St., Worcester, MA 01604.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019