Albert G. Pinard, 95
Oxford - Albert G. Pinard, 95, of Old Worcester Road, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in his home. He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Kathleen B. (Briggs) Pinard of Oxford who died in 2015. He is survived by his son, Edwin W. Laprade and his wife Carol of Fort Myers, FL; a brother, Raymond Pinard; a sister, Margaret LaRose; five grandchildren, Michelle Ouellette and her husband Michael, Joshua Marcotte, Johanna DeCaro and her husband Peter, Edward Laprade, and Jessica Mykytya and her husband Steven; seven great-grandchildren, Devyn and her husband Joshua, Justin, Joshua, Taylor, Samantha, Kassie, and Ryan; two great-great grandchildren, Atticus and Sophie; nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his daughter, Sharon Laprade Marcotte; and four sisters, Irene O'Brien, Alma Margurite Woods, Blanche Bacon, and Loretta Millette. He was born in Westbrook, ME, son of the late Wilfred O. and Margaret (McLaughlin) Pinard.
Al came to the Worcester area at an early age. He graduated from Worcester Boys Trade High School in Worcester in 1942, and attended Fitchburg State College, Worcester State College, and Clark University. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of World War II, serving in the South Pacific as a gunner.
Al taught air conditioning and refrigeration at Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School in Charlton for 18 years, retiring in 1993. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post 5663 in Oxford, the Disabled American Veterans, and the Knights of Columbus Council 4241 in Oxford. He was a member of the Oxford Memorial Honor Guard.
Al was a past chairman of the Appalachian Mountain Club – Worcester Chapter. He served as chairman of hiking and canoeing, and was a member of the AMC 4000-Footer Club during summer and winter.
The family would like to thank Salmon Hospice, especially Megan and Sam, and Al's caregiver Sarah, for their exceptional care.
A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Roch's Church, 332 Main St., Oxford. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Roch's Cemetery in Oxford with the Oxford Memorial Honor Guard participating. Calling hours will also be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301, or to Salmon Hospice, 37 Birch St., Milford, MA 01757.
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.
