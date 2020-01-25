Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scanlon Funeral Service Inc
38 East Main St.
Webster, MA 01570
(508) 943-1298
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Snyder Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Snyder Sr. Obituary
Albert W. Snyder, Sr.

Webster - Albert W. Snyder, Sr., 96, died Friday, January 24, 2020 in Day Kimball Hospital, Putnam, CT with family at his side. His wife of 64 years, Margaret (Soojian) "Maggie" Snyder, died in 2017.

He leaves 3 children, Debra A. Snyder-Robillard and her husband Bruce A. Robillard of Webster, Pamela S. Poitras and her husband Albert A. Poitras of Thompson, CT, and Albert W. Snyder, Jr. and his wife Linda of Altmar, NY; 5 grandchildren, Albert W. "Willie" Snyder III, Heidi Snyder, Brian R. Robillard and his wife Sara, Scott W. Poitras and his wife Monique, and Kevin R. Poitras; a great-grandson, Chase Snyder; a sister, Carolyn Holmes and her husband Jack of Milford, CT; and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his sister Esther Stocklin and by his brother Frank Snyder.

He was born on March 17, 1923 in Dudley, the son of Frank and Anna (Mende) Snyder and lived in Webster most of his life. He graduated from Bartlett High School in 1941.

He was an Army veteran of World War II.

Mr. Snyder first worked at Packard Mills in Dudley. He then was a machinist at George J. Meyers Company in Worcester, retiring in 1985.

He loved hunting and fishing and in his later years creating fishing flies. He enjoyed planting and tending his annual garden.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial with military honors will be in Lakeside Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Scanlon Funeral Service, 38 East Main Street, Webster.

www.scanlonfs.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Scanlon Funeral Service Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -