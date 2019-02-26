|
Albert A. Theriault, 90
MATTAPOISETT - Albert A. Theriault, 90, of Mattapoisett, MA, formerly of Holden, MA passed away on February 23, 2019. He was raised in Waltham. Bert was an English teacher and department head at Wachusett Regional High School in Holden, MA. He then became a professor of English and Humanities at Quinsigamond Community College in Worcester, MA. His Funeral will be held on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019 at 9 AM from the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Route 6, Mattapoisett, followed by his Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church, Mattapoisett at 10 AM. Visiting hours will be on Friday, March 1st, 2019 from 4-7 PM. For full obituary, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019