Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Alberto Cordero
Alberto Cordero

Alberto Cordero Obituary
Alberto A. Cordero, 46

Worcester - Alberto Alexandre "Polaco" Cordero, 46, of Worcester, a personable, funny and great man passed away Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 after a valiant yearlong battle with Lymphoma. Due to the covid-19 outbreak, calling hours and a funeral service will be held privately. Memorial remembrances in his name can be made to the Cordero children's trust, care of Santander Bank, Shrewsbury White City, 50 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, MA 01545.

The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
