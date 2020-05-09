Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Dirsa-Morin Funeral Home
298 Grafton Street
Worcester, MA 01604
508-753-4211
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Albina Kondrotros


1921 - 2020
Albina Kondrotros Obituary
Albina E. Kondrotas

Baldwinville - Albina E. (Benuskavich) Kondrotas, formerly of Worcester, died Friday, May 8, 2020 in Alliance Health at Baldwinville. Her husband Frank V. Kondrotas died in 1995. She is survived by her children, Francis P. Kondrotas and his wife Yvette of Barre, daughter, Mary Jo McSorley and her husband Gregory of Holden, eight grandchildren, Benjamin, Hannah, Lukas, Gabriel and Claire Kondrotas, Christopher, Maria And Theresa Rose McSorley. She is predeceased by a daughter, Kathleen Pianka and brothers Vincent and Daniel Benuskavich. She was born in Worcester a daughter of Joseph and Eva (Kazakavich) Benuskavich.

Mrs. Kondrotas was a long-time cafeteria assistant with the Worcester School Department. She was a member of the Knights of Lithuania, American Lithuanian Roman Catholic Womens Alliance Society, the Woman's Lithuanian Social Club and Lithuanian Charitable Society of Maironis Park. She was a member of the former St. Casimir Church and later St. John's Church.

The funeral services are private. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St., is assisting the family with arrangements. www. worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 9 to May 10, 2020
