Aldea D. (Hisoire) Roberts, 98
BARRE - Aldea D. (Hisoire) Roberts, 98, passed away peacefully in Holden Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care Facility in Holden, MA on May 29, 2020 after struggling with Dementia/Alzheimer's disease for years and most recently, Covid19.
Aldea was the wife of the late George R. Roberts who died in 1990. Together they ran the first taxi service and ambulance service in Barre. They also provided school bus transportation for several years to the town before purchasing the rights to operate a passenger service from Greenfield MA to Worcester MA and charter service covering the New England states, New York, Pennsylvania and part of Canada from the former Englander Coach Company and operated under the name of the Barre Bus Company for many years before retiring. Among Aldea's favorite hobbies were cooking, crocheting and hooking rugs. She was a skilled seamstress who during WWII, worked in Worcester as a Mother's Helper during the day and at night for the war effort sewing for the armed forces. Aldea also loved to paint and painted many pictures of the town and surrounding area.
She was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Barre and one of the first members of the Quaboag-New Braintree AARP group.
Aldea was born in Farnumsville, MA (Grafton) on May 12th, 1922 to the late Alexander and Eva (Cardin) Hisoire. She leaves her daughters, Annette Roberts of Sturbridge, Elizabeth A. Peckham and her husband David of Auburn and Martha A. Higgins and her husband James of Barre. Her granddaughters, Renee E. Peckham of Auburn and Emily A. (Peckham) Valencia, her husband Cristian, their children (Aldea's great grandchildren) Cristian, Camila and Xavier of Ansonia CT. Aldea was predeceased by her sisters, Cecilia Auger and Billie Hisoire both of No. Grafton and Virginia Siska of Sutton. She leaves two remaining sisters, Theresa (Kit) Lebel of Seal Beach, CA and Phyllis (Brown) Simpson of So. Grafton along with many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
A private funeral Mass for Aldea was held in St. James Church, 89 Main St. South Grafton. Burial followed in Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home, 96 S.Barre Rd., Barre. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.