|
|
Alexander A. Drisco, 97
Worcester - Alexander A. Drisco, 97, of Worcester, died on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. His wife of sixty-six years, Lucy (Kasprzak) Drisco died in 2012. He is survived by his son, Richard Drisco and his wife Donna of Charlton; grandchildren, Jeffrey Drisco, Justin Drisco, Jason Drisco and Steven Glenboski; six great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a daughter Mary Lou Glenboski; a sister, Esther Drisco; brothers, Leo, Clifford, William and Harold Drisco. He was born in Clinton a son of the late Alexander and Mary Louise (Lemieux) Drisco.
Mr. Drisco retired as a security guard for Apollo Security after working many years at Thom McAn Company and previously at US Envelope Company. He was a proud veteran, serving with the US Navy during World War II. He was a member of the American Legion, Vernon Hill Post 435. He was a humble and spiritual man who was gratified with his faith and his family. Alexander was a former member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church. He enjoyed his Polish heritage, enjoying polish food and music at many festivals with his wife.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in HENRY- DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St., Worcester. The funeral Mass will be Friday, September 6, 2019 in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 33 Ward St., Worcester, MA. Burial with military honors will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.
www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019