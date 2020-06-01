Alexander Mark KozlovWorcester - Alexander Mark Kozlov, our beloved son and brother, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was the son of Vitaly and Olga Kozlov of Worcester. Alex was born and raised in Worcester and graduated from Massachusetts Academy of Math and Science and attended Cornell University.In addition to his parents, Vitaly and Olga, Alex leaves behind his brother Slava Kozlov of New York City, sister Michelle Gewandter and brother in law Justin Gewandter of Sudbury, niece Tavi and nephews Benjamin and Maxton.Alex was a beautiful, gentle, deeply kind and caring soul with an amazing intellect. He was loved by all and had an incredibly generous spirit. He always wanted to help or benefit others in some way. Alex loved gardening and using his passion for science to grow beautiful flowers, trees and vegetables for his family, friends and neighbors. Alex also enjoyed mushroom foraging, traveling, baking, technology, poetry and art. Ever curious, he enjoyed becoming an expert in all types of things, particularly those with a scientific aspect. As a child, he loved taking things apart to see how they worked and putting them back together. As an adult, he loved creating things, merging his scientific and artistic talents to do so, and then sharing those things with others.Alex adored his niece and nephews and was adored by them too - he was always engaging them in interesting activities often sparked by his own curiosity. He also loved the family dog, Sammy.Alex volunteered at Tower Hill Botanic Garden in the past. While still in school, he participated in the design of the original websites for the Worcester Art Museum and the then-newly restored Worcester Union Station. At the young age of eleven, one of Alex's poems was published.Alex will be deeply missed and his memory, his smiles, his laughter, his lending a hand will live on in the hearts of all those he touched.The funeral is private due to the pandemic. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Miles Funeral Homes, 1158 Main Street, Holden is assisting the family.In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Alex's memory to Temple Emanuel Sinai, 661 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609.To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit