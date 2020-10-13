1/1
Alexander Lojko
Alexander F. Lojko, 80

BREWSTER - Alexander F. Lojko, 80 of Brewster passed away peacefully at home on October 8, 2020. He was the loving husband of

Patricia (Mooney) Lojko.

He was predeceased by his daughter Linda Lojko Leduc, son Scott Lojko, his parents Walter & Mary, his sister Mary and brother Joseph. He is survived by his children John Lojko of Brewster, Alex Lojko of Holden and Patricia Lojko of Attleboro, his grandchildren Scott (Kara) Lojko, Timothy (Kayla) Lojko, Wesley Lojko and Joshua Leduc and two great grandchildren Olivia and London. He also leaves his sister Marion Stevens of Charlton, Walter Lojko.

Alex was raised in Charlton, MA where he graduated high school. In 1970, he founded Eastern Mass Express (EMX) trucking company and moved to Worcester. Upon retirement, his sons Scott and Alex took over the business which Alex still runs today.

Alex took great pride in being a Marine, a Shriner and a 32nd degree mason belonging to Level lodge in Worcester. He was a hunter, lobsterman and fisherman hoping to catch that giant bass.

He will be buried in Holy Trinity Cemetery in Harwich with his daughter Linda and brother Joseph.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17 from 11 am – 1 pm at Morris, O'Connor & Blute Funeral Home, 678 Main St. Harwich Center. Covid-19 guidelines will be in effect and masks are required. Burial will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Notes of comfort may be made to his family at

www.ccgfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
