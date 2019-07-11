|
|
Alexander Sokolovsky
HOLDEN - HOLDEN – Alexander Sokolovsky, age 90, died on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in St. Vincent Hospital. He leaves his wife of 69 years, Rosa (Shifrin) Sokolovsky: a son, Vitaly Sokolovsky and his wife, Elina and a daughter, Tatyana, wife of Jacob Gorodetsky, all of Holden; a sister, Polina Sokolovskaya of New York City and five grandchildren.
He was born in Odessa, Ukraine a son of Joseph and Bertha (Trinkman) Sokolovsky and had lived in Holden for 27 years.
He graduated Odessa Polytechnic Institute and was a mechanical engineer.
FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT 11:00 AM ON SUNDAY, JULY 14 IN THE JEWISH HEALTHCARE CENTER, 629 SALISBURY STREET, WORCESTER UNDER THE DIRECTION OF RICHARD PERLMAN OF MILES FUNERAL HOME OF HOLDEN. BURIAL WILL BE IN HOLY SOCIETY CEMETERY IN LEICESTER.
Following the Interment Service a Memorial Observance Reception will be held at the Jewish Healthcare Center, 629 Salisbury Street, Worcester.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Temple Emanuel Sinai, 661 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 11 to July 12, 2019