Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
THE JEWISH HEALTHCARE CENTER
629 SALISBURY STREET
WORCESTER, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander Sokolovsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander Sokolovsky


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alexander Sokolovsky Obituary
Alexander Sokolovsky

HOLDEN - HOLDEN – Alexander Sokolovsky, age 90, died on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in St. Vincent Hospital. He leaves his wife of 69 years, Rosa (Shifrin) Sokolovsky: a son, Vitaly Sokolovsky and his wife, Elina and a daughter, Tatyana, wife of Jacob Gorodetsky, all of Holden; a sister, Polina Sokolovskaya of New York City and five grandchildren.

He was born in Odessa, Ukraine a son of Joseph and Bertha (Trinkman) Sokolovsky and had lived in Holden for 27 years.

He graduated Odessa Polytechnic Institute and was a mechanical engineer.

FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT 11:00 AM ON SUNDAY, JULY 14 IN THE JEWISH HEALTHCARE CENTER, 629 SALISBURY STREET, WORCESTER UNDER THE DIRECTION OF RICHARD PERLMAN OF MILES FUNERAL HOME OF HOLDEN. BURIAL WILL BE IN HOLY SOCIETY CEMETERY IN LEICESTER.

Following the Interment Service a Memorial Observance Reception will be held at the Jewish Healthcare Center, 629 Salisbury Street, Worcester.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Temple Emanuel Sinai, 661 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609.

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 11 to July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miles Funeral Home
Download Now