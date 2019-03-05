|
Alexandra (Efstathiou) Zikos-Maniatas, 85
Worcester - Alexandra (Efstathiou) Zikos-Maniatas, 85, formerly of 22 Gosnold Street, Worcester, MA, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at home following an illness. She is survived by two daughters, Joanna Zikos, and Maria (Zikos) wife of Steven Lajoie of Webster; two step-daughters, Sophia wife of Joseph Lajeunesse of Hollis, NH, and Vicki wife of Jeffery Hanna of Fort Lauderdale, FL; a grandson, Evan Lajoie of Webster; four step-grandchildren, Nikolas and Athena Lajeunesse of Hollis, NH, and Kristen and Elizabeth Hanna of Fort Lauderdale, FL; a brother-in-law, John Maniatas and his wife Inga of Tenerife Spain, a sister-in-law, Helen Tatsis of Worcester with whom she was very close; and several nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her first husband, Evangelos Zikos who died in 1975; and second husband, Panagiotis Maniatas who died in 2004, and a brother, John Efstathiou of Worcester.
She was born in Vavourion, Epirus, Greece, daughter of the late Spyridon and Evdokia (Balli) Efstathiou, and lived in Worcester since immigrating to America in 1952. Mrs. Zikos-Maniatas owned and operated several businesses with her first husband. She later worked at the Odd Fellows Home in Worcester for 16 years, retiring in 1992. She was a member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Worcester, and was a member of the Philoptochos.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell St., Worcester. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery in Worcester. A calling hour will be held on Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral and/or The via the Coleman House (Checks made payable to " – Mail To: Coleman House – Attention Dir. of Nursing, 112 West Main Street, Northborough, MA 01532 – Indicate "In Memory of Alexandra Zikos-Maniatas" on check). Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.
