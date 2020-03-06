|
|
Alfred A. Arena at 96
Shrewsbury - Alfred A. Arena 96, born December 13, 1923, formerly of Shrewsbury, MA, passed away on March 1, 2020
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Margaret (Palumbo) Arena and son Donald of Lincoln Nebraska. He is also survived by his grandchildren Zachary and Nicholas Arena and Nicole Dispersio of Hudson, MA. He has 4 great grandchildren: Miah, Jackson, Nicholas & Cole. In addition, he is survived by several nieces and nephews, including Ronald & Paul Giorgio, who served as his care givers.
He was predeceased by his son Richard Arena and his siblings Michael, & Peter Arena and his sister Rose Giorgio and his sister Philomena Arena.
He was the son of Annibale and Anna ( Ricciardi) Arena. Al grew up in the Shrewsbury Street section of Worcester, with a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Al was a graduate of Commerce High School and served in the Pacific Theater in US Navy during World War II. Al was the head of shipping & receiving for Monarch Spring in Shrewsbury.
Al was an avid golfer and a great baker. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. is assisting the family. Al's services will be held at the family's convenience. To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit Alfred's memorial site at mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020