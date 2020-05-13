|
Alfred "Al" Bianchi, 82
Oxford - Alfred "Al" Bianchi of Oxford lost his courageous battle with Covid-19 on May 12th. His family and friends cherish the eighty-two years that he was with us.
Al graduated from Millbury High School in 1957 where he was an excellent student and member of the track team. He and his high school sweetheart Caroline (Quail) celebrated their sixtieth wedding anniversary last September. After marrying in 1959, they settled in Oxford to raise their family. As a young man, Al attended Clark University and served in the Army National Guard.
Al became a successful salesman, working for several plastics companies in Massachusetts including Reed Plastics in Worcester and Foster Grant Plastics in Leominster. He was the co-founder of the Nylon Corporation of America located in New Hampshire. Al was affectionately known by co-workers and his clients as "Big Al, the Customers' Pal". Al was a member of the Oxford Lions Club, Jaycees and a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus.
Golf was one of Al's passions. He organized and participated in many charity golf tournaments. He was an avid Patriots, Celtics and Red Sox fan. Al was unbeatable in trivia games and was a crossword puzzle ace. He enjoyed cookouts, good movies and most importantly time with his family.
Al leaves his devoted wife Caroline of Oxford, his daughter Lynne Sierra and her husband Joseph of Oxford, his daughter Dr. Alison Bianchi and her husband Dr. Paul Monroe of Iowa City, his brother Raymond and his wife Hester of Florida. He will be sadly missed by his adoring grandchildren Joseph Sierra of Los Angeles and his girlfriend Vera Reysag and Jocelyn Sierra of Grafton and her boyfriend Jimmy Davidson. He also leaves many cousins, nieces and nephews. Al joins his parents, Dino and Zaida (Fereira) Bianchi, sister Connie Kenneway and brother Dino Bianchi in heaven.
Al's family is extremely grateful for the kindness and care he received from the CNAs and nursing staff at Beaumont Rehabilitation Center in Northbridge, where he spent his last days. Due to current health restrictions, the burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Al's name may be made to Seven Hills Foundation ASPiRE! Day Habilitation, 799 West Boylston St., Worcester, MA 01603. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 13 to May 14, 2020