|
|
Alfred A. "Junie" Desimone, Jr., 64
WORCESTER - After a brief and hard-fought battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Alfred A. "Junie" Desimone, Jr., 64 of Auburn passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at UMass Medical Center surrounded by family.
Al, the son of the late Alfred A. and Lena (Laganelli) Desimone, Sr., was born and raised in the Grafton Hill area of Worcester. Al's life was centered around his family, giving freely and expecting nothing in return. He enjoyed hot summer days on the beach and crisp fall evenings around a campfire. He cherished "Sunday" dinners with his family and spending precious time with "His Girls." He loved nothing more than being the "Woody" to his granddaughter's "Buzz Lightyear." He was a passionate golfer, and long-standing member and frequent champion of Herbie's Golf League. Al deeply cherished weekends away with his wife and bi-annual golf trips with friends. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Worcester State College and dedicated his entire 40-year career to Metso Automation where he served multiple positions in sales and marketing before taking over as the Manager of the Northeast Service Center.
Al is survived by his devoted wife and best friend Laurie J. (Richard) Desimone. The two married 40 years ago after a whirlwind romance. Laurie was Al's rock and provided perpetual love and unwavering support during his illness. Al was the proud and tested father of two daughters and adoring grandfather of two granddaughters. He is survived by "His Girls" Erin Desimone-Fournier and her husband Heath of Auburn and Jenna Beaucage and her husband Todd of Millbury; two granddaughters, Callie Guertin and Mia Fournier; two brothers, Michael "Skip" Desimone and his wife Angela of Worcester and Robert "Rob" Desimone and his wife Robin of Auburn; a sister, Doris "Dede" Carpino and her husband Alan of Margate, FL; his mother-in-law, Doreen Richard of Auburn; his sister-in-law, Janice Richard-Palacios of Madrid, Spain; and seven nephews and two nieces.
Al's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all the doctors, nurses and staff at the UMass Medical Center ACC and ICU, with special acknowledgments to Dr. Patel of Oncology-Hematology, for the care they provided.
In consideration of our current restrictions on gatherings and to preserve the health of others, services for Al will be held privately and his burial will be held at Saint John's Cemetery, 260 Cambridge St., Worcester.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to be assisting the family in this difficult time. Contributions in memory of Al can be made to: St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.
To share your thought and memories of Al or to leave an online condolence for his family, please visit his personal guestbook at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020