Alfred A. Fayard
West Palm Beach, FL - Alfred A. Fayard passed away on January 27, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was 89.
Born on April 9, 1929 in Worcester, MA, he was the son of John and Sofia (Raad) Fayard. He was married to June (Jewell) Fayard until her passing in 2001.
Alfred was an Army veteran and a member of the Teamsters Local 170. He graduated from Millbury High School and was a tractor-trailer driver for over 30 years before retiring.
Alfred had six children. His eldest, Sharon (Fayard) Cederlund, passed away in 2005. Alfred is survived by his brother, Donald Belliveau of Millbury MA; his children: Cindy (Fayard) Cross of Worcester MA, Susan (Fayard) Bigda of Gastonia NC, Cheryl (Fayard) Porcaro of West Palm Beach FL, Gary Fayard of Corona CA, and Jack Fayard of Leominster MA; and many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 8 at 10:30am at our Lady of Mercy, Worcester MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019