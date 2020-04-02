|
Alfred J. Fournier, 85
Worcester - Alfred J. Fournier, 85, of Worcester died Wednesday, April 1st in the Jewish Health Care Center. He leaves his wife of 65 years, Beverly J. (Patnaude) Fournier; a son, Michael J. Fournier and his wife, Stephanie and a daughter, Sharon J. Setaro and her husband, Christopher all of Worcester. He also leaves eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Susan J. Baines and his seven siblings.
He was born in Auburn the son of Joseph P. and Lydia A. (Bonaparte) Fournier. Alfred was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Korean Conflict. In Al's younger years, he liked playing softball, where he was the pitcher. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and spending summers at Hampton and York Beach.
Due to the current restrictions funeral services with be private. Burial will be on Monday, April 6th in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. There are no calling hours. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory of Al or leave a message of condolence please visit his online guest book at
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020