Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Fournier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Fournier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred Fournier Obituary
Alfred J. Fournier, 85

Worcester - Alfred J. Fournier, 85, of Worcester died Wednesday, April 1st in the Jewish Health Care Center. He leaves his wife of 65 years, Beverly J. (Patnaude) Fournier; a son, Michael J. Fournier and his wife, Stephanie and a daughter, Sharon J. Setaro and her husband, Christopher all of Worcester. He also leaves eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Susan J. Baines and his seven siblings.

He was born in Auburn the son of Joseph P. and Lydia A. (Bonaparte) Fournier. Alfred was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Korean Conflict. In Al's younger years, he liked playing softball, where he was the pitcher. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and spending summers at Hampton and York Beach.

Due to the current restrictions funeral services with be private. Burial will be on Monday, April 6th in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. There are no calling hours. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory of Al or leave a message of condolence please visit his online guest book at

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -