1/1
Alfred Gaucher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alfred E. Gaucher, 93

WORCESTER - Alfred E. Gaucher, 93, of Worcester, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 8. 2020 at UMass-Memorial Medical Center.

His wife of 40 years, Nancy (Hastings) Gaucher, passed away in 1993.

He leaves three children, Michael Gaucher, Cynthia A. Fogarty, and Jeffrey W. Gaucher and his wife Jean, all of Worcester; three grandchildren, James P. Fogarty II, Jeffrey D. Gaucher and Jenna R. Gaucher, and; a sister, Patricia Russell of Mays Landing, N.J., and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Edward Gaucher of Fair Oaks, Calif.

Al was born in Worcester, son of George and Susan (Michaud) Gaucher.

Al graduated from Shrewsbury High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps. After the war, he graduated from Worcester State Teachers College and then pursued his master's degree in physics from the University of Wisconsin.

Al taught physics for more than 30 years spending the majority of that time at Framingham South High before retiring from teaching.

He was a member of the Massachusetts Teachers Association and Our Lady of the Rosary Parish. He was also a master carpenter and worked summers in the construction field. In addition to carpentry, he possessed multiple skills in other trades. "Grampy" as he was also known, could fix or repair anything.

Al was an avid reader and a great storyteller. He loved recalling memories of his childhood visits with his parents to Eagle Lake in Maine. He was generous to others with his time and resources, and was considered a friend to all. He will be deeply missed.

There will be a graveside funeral service Friday, July 17, at 11 a.m. in St. John's Cemetery, 260 Cambridge St., Worcester. Family and friends are welcome to attend the service.

The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Athy Memorial Home
111 Lancaster St
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 756-4689
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Athy Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved