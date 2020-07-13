Alfred Gaucher

Alfred E. Gaucher, 93



WORCESTER - Alfred E. Gaucher, 93, of Worcester, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 8. 2020 at UMass-Memorial Medical Center.



His wife of 40 years, Nancy (Hastings) Gaucher, passed away in 1993.



He leaves three children, Michael Gaucher, Cynthia A. Fogarty, and Jeffrey W. Gaucher and his wife Jean, all of Worcester; three grandchildren, James P. Fogarty II, Jeffrey D. Gaucher and Jenna R. Gaucher, and; a sister, Patricia Russell of Mays Landing, N.J., and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Edward Gaucher of Fair Oaks, Calif.



Al was born in Worcester, son of George and Susan (Michaud) Gaucher.



Al graduated from Shrewsbury High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps. After the war, he graduated from Worcester State Teachers College and then pursued his master's degree in physics from the University of Wisconsin.



Al taught physics for more than 30 years spending the majority of that time at Framingham South High before retiring from teaching.



He was a member of the Massachusetts Teachers Association and Our Lady of the Rosary Parish. He was also a master carpenter and worked summers in the construction field. In addition to carpentry, he possessed multiple skills in other trades. "Grampy" as he was also known, could fix or repair anything.



Al was an avid reader and a great storyteller. He loved recalling memories of his childhood visits with his parents to Eagle Lake in Maine. He was generous to others with his time and resources, and was considered a friend to all. He will be deeply missed.



There will be a graveside funeral service Friday, July 17, at 11 a.m. in St. John's Cemetery, 260 Cambridge St., Worcester. Family and friends are welcome to attend the service.



The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.





