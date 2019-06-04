|
Alfred Donald Hermans
Shrewsbury - Alfred (Don) Donald Hermans passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the age of 86 surrounded by his family. He leaves his wife, Beverly Ann (Lenkalis) Hermans of 63 years, his son Alfred Donald Jr. and his wife Melissa, his daughter Judy Tenore and her husband Frank, six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
As a young man, he proudly served in the U.S Army during the Korean war. Upon returning home, he married the love of his life, Beverly and started a family in Shrewsbury, MA. He worked as a plant manager for the Frem Corporation in Worcester.
Please join us for a memorial service at Millbury Baptist Church on 17 North Main Street, Millbury, MA on June 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 4 to June 5, 2019