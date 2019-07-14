Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Alfred Larson, 96

St. Augustine, FL - Alfred Larson, 96, of St. Augustine, FL, formerly of Worcester and Charlton died Saturday, July 13th surrounded by his loving family. His wife of 57 years, Eleanore M. "Sis" (Savage) Larson died in 2006. He leaves his children, Richard Larson and his wife, Millie of Charlton, Dorothy Swenson and her significant other, Steven Walker of Salisbury, NH and Gloria Doherty and her significant other, Steven Parsons of St. Augustine, FL; 9 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; his good friend, Col. Jack Tenore of St. Augustine, FL and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Paul Larson; a daughter, Nancy Larson; siblings, John Larson, Arthur Larson, Shirley Wojiack and Jean Lareau; and two grandchildren, Eric Swenson and Lori Larson.

He was born in Worcester the son of Alfred and Yvonne (Brown) Larson. Alfred was a veteran of the United States Army serving on the island of Saipan during World War II. He was a former member of Sacred Heart – St. Catherine of Sweden Church and a 60-year member of the American Legion Chester P. Tuttle Post 279. In the 60's he was affiliated with the Noteables and Paramount Drum and Bugle Corps. Alfred enjoyed spending his time golfing, playing bingo, bowling and camping.

His funeral is Tuesday, July 16th with a Mass at 11:00 AM in Sacred Heart-St. Catherine of Sweden Parish, 600 Cambridge Street, Worcester. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a .

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 14 to July 15, 2019
