Alfred R. Leger, 77



LEOMINSTER - Alfred R. Leger, 77, passed away Tuesday September 15, 2020 in his home, with his family at his bedside.



He was born in Fitchburg on April 24, 1943, the son of the late Alfred and Rita (Lamoureux) Leger.



Mr. Leger was an engineer and project manager for MCCO of Worcester, an Engineer at Raytheon Corp., in Lexington, and most significantly ENGINEERED PRODUCTION INCREASE (EPI) Company, which he owned and managed for 9 years. EPI did design and consulting work for a number of companies including Wyman-Gordon in Worcester. He was member of ASME, a professional engineering association. He held several patents.



He was a 1960 graduate of Notre Dame High School in Fitchburg, a 1963 Graduate of Worcester Junior College, and a 1969 Graduate of Northeastern University where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering.



He was a member of Holy Family of Nazareth Church in Leominster.



He leaves his wife Annette (Prunier) Leger, his daughter Allison M. Zalimas, her husband Steven, and their children Rose and Kimberlee of Leominster, his son Robert Leger, and his children Grace, Jack, and Eve of Scarborough, Maine, a brother Ron Leger and his wife Karen of Leominster, and several nieces and nephews.



Due to the current restrictions seating is limited. As we all have seen people suffer, we support people's decision not to attend in person, but to join us in their hearts, thoughts, and prayers.



Alfred Leger: The Funeral will be held on Friday (Sept.18) in Holy Family of Nazareth Church, 750 Union St. Leominster, with a Mass at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. Calling Hours at Holy Family Church will be on Friday from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM. THE CURLEY MARCHAND FUNERAL HOME, 89 West St. Leomninster is assisting the family with all arrangements.



In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to: The Michael J. Fox, Parkinsons Foundation, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, or to the Holy Family of Nazareth Church Building Fund, 750 Union St. Leominster, MA 01453.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store