Alfred G. Perron, Jr., 67
NORTH BROOKFIELD - Alfred G. Perron, Jr., 67, of Gilbert Street died Sunday, July 28 in his home surrounded by his loving family.
He leaves his wife of 17 years, Edith M. (Morales) Perron, a son Alfred G. Perron, III and his wife Rebecca of Oxford, two daughters; Jessica A. Shannon and her husband Daniel of East Brookfield and Stacie M. Moulton and her husband Richard of Spencer, two step-sons; Dennis St. Laurent of Dudley and Jose Rodriguez of North Brookfield, three brothers; Archie Perron of Spencer, Gerald Perron and his wife Carol of Spencer and Richard Perron and his wife Tina of Spencer, a sister Claire Harding and her husband Phil of Spencer, five grandchildren; Katelyn, Zachary, Ariana, Erin & Kayli, five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Alfred was born in Worcester, son of Alfred G. and Claire (Gadbois) Perron. He worked as a foreman at Presmet in Worcester for 22 years and later worked as a machine operator at Flexcon in Spencer for 28 years before retiring. He was a member of the North Brookfield Congregational Church. He enjoyed cooking, reading, action movies, woodworking and spending time with his family.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 31 at 10:00 AM in J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Calling hours are Tuesday, July 30 from 5:00-7:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 28 to July 29, 2019