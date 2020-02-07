|
|
Alfred J. Roccanti 91
Belchertown - Belchertown - Alfred Roccanti, 91, formerly of Worcester, died peacefully on 2/5. Born in Worcester, MA to Assunta and Ferdinand Roccanti, he was predeceased by 4 siblings, Edward, Philomena (Cook), Celestine (Lazaroff), and Ferdinand, and his beloved wife of 57 years, Dorothy (Boyd). He is survived by his sister, Anna Wilson, of Florida, and six children: Susan (Charlie) Robinson of East Longmeadow, Edward, of Clarksville, Iowa, Barbara (Richard) Kelleher of Belchertown, Michael (Partner, Kim) of Suffield, CT, Robert (Mary) of Ludlow, MA, and Mary (Mark) Morel of Merritt Island, Florida, as well as 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Al served in the MA State Guard and the MA National Guard. He moved his family from Worcester to Springfield in 1960, and has resided in Western MA and Palmer Alaska.
Al retired from Johnson & Johnson Company in 1986, where he achieved top salesman in the U.S. He served as Selectman in Belchertown MA from 2003 to 2009, and on many committees there. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus (Council 10698), a Notary Public, member of Hampden County Deputy Sheriff Assn., local and National Republican Committees, and a faithful volunteer at the Holyoke Soldiers Home. He was a communicant of St. Francis Roman Catholic Church in Belchertown.
Al and Dorothy visited all 50 of the USA, and moved to Alaska in 1989, spending 7 wonderful years there, before returning to MA. He faithfully spent 7 days a week by his wife's side at Holyoke Soldiers Home, until she passed in 2006.
Calling hours will be Feb. 10 from 4-7 pm at the Beers & Story Funeral Home in Belchertown. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Feb. 11 to process to St. Francis for a Funeral Mass at 10 am. Memorial donations may be made to the Holyoke Soldiers Home. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.beersandstory.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020