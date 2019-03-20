|
Alfred Thomas Sneade III
East Aurora, NY - Alfred Thomas Sneade III passed peacefully at home in East Aurora NY on the evening of Wednesday March Thirteenth. Sonny, as his family and friends called him (like his Dad) was born and raised in Worcester Ma, the youngest of five sisters. His parents Audrey Jane and Alfred Thomas JR. were thrilled when their sixth child, a son, was born. From the start Sonny's smile melted our hearts. Taking after his father and grandfather he sang in the All Men and Boys Choir at All Saints Episcopal. Sonny loved music, played hockey, was a fan of the Boston Bruins and graduated Becker with honors. He was a kind, caring and gentle man. He leaves behind four sisters, Valerie Newell, Carol Bloomfield, Cynthia Fitzgerald, Alisa Koenig along with extended family and friends. We will always treasure his warm smile, gentle sparkling eyes and big heart that touched our hearts and lives deeply.
The memorial service will held Sunday, March 24th at 2 p.m at ALL SAINTS EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 7 Irving St. Worcester. Following the service the family welcomes your presence at The Guild Room for a gathering of fond memories and nourishment.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019