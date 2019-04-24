|
Alfred R. Toney
Henderson, Nevada - Alfred R. Toney, formerly of Worcester, passed away April 7th 2019 in Henderson, Nevada. Alfred attended Worcester Elizabeth Street School and graduated from Commerce High School. A standout football player, he earned the All City award in his senior year. In the Worcester area, Alfred worked for various construction companies before moving to the West Coast where he became District Counsel Director for the Southern District Carpenters Union local 409. Notably Alfred took part in the construction of the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Alfred is survived by his sisters, Elizabeth A. Ward, White, Elsie L. Price of Worcester, and Pricilla Hampton of Henderson Nevada; two brothers, Jack T. and Donald Toney both of Worcester. His parents, William and Elsie Toney, as well as a brother, William E. Toney and sister, Pearl Williams pre deceased him.
A memorial service honoring, Alfred's life will be celebrated on Thursday, August 1st at 6:00 pm at the American Legion Post 180, Greenwood Street, Worcester. Family and friends are invited to attend. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2019