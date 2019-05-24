|
Algerd "Al" (Lamanuzzi) Lanava, 95
WORCESTER - Algerd "Al" (Lamanuzzi) Lanava, 95 of Worcester, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 23, 2019 after a recent illness.
Al was born in Worcester, September 15, 1923, one of four children of Italian immigrants Leo and Angela (Ricchiuti) Lamanuzzi. In 1950, Al married Danato "Al" Lanava, "the Love of her Life" for the next 63 years before Al passed away in 2013. After marrying Danato, they built a home and raised their children on the same street in the Lake View neighborhood of Worcester. Al cherished that her family could be raised next to her sister, parents, brother and other family. Algerd worked for a time at GE Telecron Company before leaving to care for her mother and sons.
Al is survived by her two devoted sons and daughters-in-law, Anthony Lanava and his wife Karen of Auburn, Santo Lanava and his wife Pamela of Worcester; a grandson, Matthew and his wife Kimberly of Webster; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A brother Al Lamanuzzi, and two sisters, Grace Trapasso and Marie Horan all predeceased her.
Algerd was a member of the former St. Margaret Mary Parish and its women's guild. She loved to cook, travel, play cards, work in her yard, tend to her garden and especially bake and cook Italian dishes passed on from previous generations. The neighborhood children were always welcome in her home and loved sampling her baked treats. She was the backbone of her family, her husband, sons and grandson always came first no matter what. Sunday dinners were a tradition that the family enjoyed for many years and Al loved nothing more than having everyone together.
Al had many people who loved and cared for her, in addition to her immediate family. All cherished her caretakers, Danielle Patton and Ruth Maranhao that came into her home. The family would also like to recognize the Nurses and Staff of the Shrewsbury Nursing Home. All these caretakers provided care, comfort and compassion when Al needed it most.
Friends and relatives are invited to gather for calling hours on Tuesday, May 28th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Her funeral will be held Wednesday, May 29th from the funeral home with a procession to Our Lady of Loreto Church, 33 Massasoit Rd where her funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am. Burial next to her husband will follow in St John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial remembrances in her name can be made to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, www.alz.org/donate
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 24 to May 26, 2019