Ali Daneshmand, 100
WORCESTER - Ali Daneshmand, 100 of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in his home while surrounded by his devotedly loving family.
Ali was born to a prominent Iranian family on October 26, 1919. He was an honor student and a true life-long learner who loved to study various disparate subjects, throughout his life. His multidisciplinary academic accomplishments include a bachelor's in philosophy, Ph.D. in Economics and Industrial Accounting and spoke five languages. Ali became a tenured Professor of Economics, Commerce Optimization, and Industrial Accounting at the University of Tehran, during which time he ran for public office and was elected to the Iranian Parliament (House of Representatives or Majlis); where he successively became the chairman of the Finance and Budget Committees. After a number of terms in congress, he served as an undersecretary (Vice-Minister) to both Iran's Agriculture, as well as, Cooperative Commerce Secretaries (Ministers), subsequent to which he became an Advisory Secretary in the cabinet of Prime Minister Hovayda, during Shah's regime.
Ali fell in love with the United States when he first visited the country on an extended diplomatic mission as an official guest of the federal government, in 1959. He later immigrated to the US in 1979. With his usual dedication and hard work Ali similarly achieved considerable success in his adopted new homeland that he deeply loved and lived the American dream.
Ali was a truly devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and loyal friend to many who will dearly miss his typically very gentle, calming, supportive, and enlightened influence. Other than people, he especially loved animals and enjoyed watching National Geographic and other TV shows that depicted nature and the animal kingdom.
Ali is survived by his wife of 29 years, Seyedeh (Mousavi) Daneshmand; his six children, Shahnaz Farahabadi and her husband Mansur of California, Mahin Daneshmand of California, Max Daneshmand of California, Ray Daneshmand and his wife Homa of Holden, MA, Afshin Daneshmand and his wife Elizabeth of Worcester, and Orchid Daneshmand Johnson and her husband Russell of California; two brothers, Mehdi and Houssein Daneshmand both of California; a sister, Nassrin Daneshmand of California; seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Ali is predeceased by his first wife, Afsar Daneshmand; his second wife, Ezzat Daneshmand, a brother, Asghar Daneshmand; four sisters, Zahra, Batoul, Mehree, and Maleheh Daneshmand.
Respectfully, services for Ali will be held privately. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2020