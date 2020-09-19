1/1
Alice Bowden
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice E. Bowden, 97

Lancaster - Alice E. (Lombard) Bowden, 97, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Oakdale Skilled Nursing Center in West Boylston. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 48 years, Henry W. "Hank" Bowden, who died in 2019. She is survived by her sister Marion Kierstead of FL; 7 grandchildren; Teena Goode of GA; John Schumacher-Hardy; and Deborah Hardy Morrison, both of Lancaster; Denise Reid of Hudson; Melissa Davis of Reading; Patrick Hardy of Waltham; and Sondra Hardy of Clinton; 8 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is pre-deceased by two children, Donna (Hardy) Schumacher-Harrod, and Gerald Hardy, and siblings Catherine Green, John, Louis, Carroll, and Robert Lombard.

Alice was born in Hamden, CT, daughter of the late Samuel & Alice (Wool) Lombard. Later raised in South Lancaster, she graduated from South Lancaster Academy, Class of 1941, and achieved her undergraduate degree from Atlantic Union College. Alice devoted herself to raising her family as a full-time homemaker and remained actively involved in her community as a substitute teacher for Browning Elementary School and Lancaster Public Schools. She previously held membership with the Lancaster Current Topics Club and South Lancaster Academy Alumni Association. She was a woman of great faith and devout member of the Village Church of Seventh-day Adventists. Alice enjoyed daily walks, time spent in her garden, annual summer vacations to Cape Cod, and visiting with family and friends. Above all, she was the proud matriarch of her family and happiest in the company of her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held from 5 until 7PM on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11AM on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in the Village Church of Seventh-day Adventists, 75 Sawyer St., South Lancaster, with burial to follow in Eastwood Cemetery. Guests are respectfully asked to observe appropriate social distancing and wear a mask while attending all services. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Alice Bowden to: South Lancaster Academy, 198 George Hill Road, P.O. Box 1129, South Lancaster, MA 01561. Online condolences may be placed at

www.philbincomeaufh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 19 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Village Church of Seventh-day Adventists
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-6872
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved