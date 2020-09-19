Alice E. Bowden, 97Lancaster - Alice E. (Lombard) Bowden, 97, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Oakdale Skilled Nursing Center in West Boylston. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 48 years, Henry W. "Hank" Bowden, who died in 2019. She is survived by her sister Marion Kierstead of FL; 7 grandchildren; Teena Goode of GA; John Schumacher-Hardy; and Deborah Hardy Morrison, both of Lancaster; Denise Reid of Hudson; Melissa Davis of Reading; Patrick Hardy of Waltham; and Sondra Hardy of Clinton; 8 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is pre-deceased by two children, Donna (Hardy) Schumacher-Harrod, and Gerald Hardy, and siblings Catherine Green, John, Louis, Carroll, and Robert Lombard.Alice was born in Hamden, CT, daughter of the late Samuel & Alice (Wool) Lombard. Later raised in South Lancaster, she graduated from South Lancaster Academy, Class of 1941, and achieved her undergraduate degree from Atlantic Union College. Alice devoted herself to raising her family as a full-time homemaker and remained actively involved in her community as a substitute teacher for Browning Elementary School and Lancaster Public Schools. She previously held membership with the Lancaster Current Topics Club and South Lancaster Academy Alumni Association. She was a woman of great faith and devout member of the Village Church of Seventh-day Adventists. Alice enjoyed daily walks, time spent in her garden, annual summer vacations to Cape Cod, and visiting with family and friends. Above all, she was the proud matriarch of her family and happiest in the company of her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held from 5 until 7PM on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11AM on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in the Village Church of Seventh-day Adventists, 75 Sawyer St., South Lancaster, with burial to follow in Eastwood Cemetery. Guests are respectfully asked to observe appropriate social distancing and wear a mask while attending all services. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Alice Bowden to: South Lancaster Academy, 198 George Hill Road, P.O. Box 1129, South Lancaster, MA 01561. Online condolences may be placed at