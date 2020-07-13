Alice Catto, 94
Upton - Alice (Baghdasarian) Catto, 94, of Upton and formerly of Sutton, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Beaumont Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northbridge. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis Catto, Jr. who died in 2005.
Born in Providence, RI, she was a daughter of the late Kapriel and Eva (Jamgochian) Baghdasarian and was raised and educated in Whitinsville.
Mrs. Catto was employed as a stitcher at the Kartiganer Hat Factory for over 20 years and then was employed at Data General in Southborough for 10 years before retiring in 1986.
She enjoyed being outdoors, especially walking, raking, and being active. Alice cherished spending time with her grandchildren, some in which she practically raised.
Alice is survived by her two daughters, Carleen Elwin of Blackstone, and Frances Benedict of Colorado; eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; five siblings; and many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by a daughter, Roxanne Rajotte and four siblings.
Mrs. Catto's funeral services will take place privately at Lakeview Cemetery, Upton. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to a charity of one's choice
.
The Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc. is honored to be assisting Mrs. Catto's family with funeral arrangements.www.uptonfunerals.com