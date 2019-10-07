Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Alice Chapowicki, 89

Worcester - Alice M. Chapowicki of Worcester died on Thursday, October 03, 2019 at the Notre Dame Health Care Center. She was 89. Alice was born in Worcester, a daughter of Stanley and Mary H. (Plotczyk) Chrapowicki. She is survived by her brothers, Edwin H. and Robert J. Chadwick, both of Worcester; sisters, Genevieve T. Giuffrida of Claremont, CA, and Elizabeth A. Shedlick of Chantilly, VA; and many nieces and nephews, including several Godchildren to whom she was much beloved. Alice is predeceased by her siblings, Stanley E. Chadwick, Irene R. Paradis, Rita R. Merthan and Lottie A. Dolan.

As part of Worcester's Polish community and deeply devoted to her Catholic faith, Alice grew up in of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, and later was a member of St. George's Church. A graduate of the former Commerce High School, Alice maintained a lifelong friendship with a special group of high school buddies. Affectionately calling themselves "the sorority," the group got together every week for more than 60 years to enjoy lively meals and visits together. During World War II, Miss Chapowicki was proud to serve our country as a member of the Civil Air Patrol. She also enjoyed a long and accomplished career as a legal secretary at the law firm of McCabe, Walker & Wasgatt.

Known for her warm and welcoming heart, and her sweet sense of humor, Alice always greeted family and friends with her ever present smile and lots of love. She was a woman of strong religious faith who shared her positive outlook with everyone. A spirited sports fan, Alice was always happy to watch the Patriots play football and never missed a chance to cheer for her favorite team, the Boston Red Sox.

The funeral will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St., Worcester with a Mass at 11:00 a.m., in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 34 Ward Street, Worcester. Calling hours are private. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Notre Dame Long-term Health Care Patient Activity Fund, 595 Plantation roSt., Worcester, MA 01605. www.worcesterfuneral.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019
