Alice Chausse, 80
Northbridge -
Alice (Lapan) Chausse, 80, of Worcester, formerly of Northbridge, died on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, in her home, after an illness.
Her husband of 55 years, Roland G. "Yogi" Chausse, died in 2012.
She leaves six children: Leo G. Chausse, with whom she lived in Worcester, Steven G. Chausse of Webster, Rebecca A. Beaupre of Barton, VT, Paula M. Racicot and her husband, Wayne M. Racicot, of Uxbridge, Maxime J. Chausse and his wife, Alison D. (May) Chausse, of Hudson, ME, and Ronald J. Chausse and his wife, Lisa J. (Knapik) Chausse, of Uxbridge; 15 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; two brothers: Albert C. Lapan, Jr., of Grafton and George J. Lapan of Sutton; a sister, Helen Marie Paulson of Blackstone; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents, Albert C. "Sam" Lapan, Sr., and Helen M.B. (Luneau) Lapan; a daughter, Patricia A. Chausse, and a great grandson, Patrick D. Pierce.
Born in Millbury on March 5, 1939, and raised in Grafton, she lived for 48 years in Northbridge before moving to Worcester in 2014. She attended Grafton High School.
Mrs. Chausse worked for several years as a nurse's aide in Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center, Northbridge, and Providence House Nursing Home, Millbury. She then worked for ten years as a machine operator in the Fiberloc Department of the Felters Co., Millbury, before retiring because of disability in 1984. She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Parish, Northbridge, for many years. She enjoyed travel, cruises, bingo and her family.
Mrs. Chausse's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 9, in St. James Catholic Church, 89 Main St., South Grafton. She will then be buried beside her beloved husband in Central Cemetery, Millbury. There are no calling hours. Please omit flowers.
Turgeon Funeral Home, 80 School St., Northbridge, has charge of the arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019