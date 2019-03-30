|
|
Alice "Ala" G. Danis, 85
N. Grosvenordale, CT - Alice "Ala" G. (Duquette) Danis, 85, of School St., died Friday afternoon, March 29, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of over fifty-six years to the late Normand G. Danis who died on May 12, 2007. Born in N. Grosvenordale, she was the daughter of the late Arsene "Sam" and Lovina (Laflamme) Duquette. Alice attended St. Joseph Catholic School in N. Grosvenordale.
Mrs. Danis enjoyed cooking family dinners for the holidays, playing cards with her grandchildren, family outings at Wrights Chicken Farm, playing BINGO, traveling to Maine, and shopping, but above all she cherished spending quality time with her children and grandchildren. She will always be fondly remembered as the "Matriarch" of the Danis family. Alice was a devout member of St. Joseph Church in N. Grosvenordale and enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox.
Alice is survived by a son Kevin J. Danis of Putnam; two daughters, Karen C, Clough and her husband John of Woodstock and Kim C. Trudeau and her husband Arnold of Pomfret; a sister Lorraine LaBonte of Fabyan; six grandchildren, Tiffany, Tyler, Jacob, Samuel, Jason, and Luke; two great grandchildren, Vivian and Ronan and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Normand "Banjo" Duquette, Maurice "Duke" Duquette, Jean "Johnny" Duquette, Beatrice "Bea" Langlois, and Evelyn Hicks.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 18 Main St., N. Grosvenordale, CT, on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Church, 18 Main St., N. Grosvenordale, CT 06255 or Hospice of NECT, P.O. Box 632, Putnam, CT 06260.For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019