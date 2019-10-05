|
|
Alice (Bedrosian) Emery, 88
Uxbridge - Alice (Bedrosian) Emery, 88, of Uxbridge passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the UMass Medical Center in Worcester. She was the wife of the late Ronald F. Emery who died in 2014.
Mrs. Emery was born in 1931 in Whitinsville, the daughter of the late Samuel and Jouvar (Der Simouian) Bedrosian. She graduated from Northbridge High School and the former Hill College in Woonsocket, RI.
Mrs. Emery worked as a timekeeper for several years at the former Whitins Machine Works, Whitinsville. Later, she worked as a proofreader for the Blackstone Valley News Tribune.
Alice loved sewing, jigsaw puzzles, needlepoint and crafts. Her favorite pastime was frequent trips to the casino and spending time with her beloved grand dog "Cooper".
She is survived by two daughters, Jean E. Sewell of Alvaton, KY and Nancy L. and her husband James Berry of Sutton, MA; a sister, Rose Todd of Whitinsville and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:30 AM in Pine Grove Cemetery, Linwood Street, Whitinsville.
Memorial donations may be made to the , MA Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or to Pawfect Life Rescue, 510 W. Hartford Avenue, Uxbridge, MA 01569.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019