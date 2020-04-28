|
Alice (Kaditz) Goldstein, 102
Worcester - Alice (Kaditz) Goldstein passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27 at the Jewish Healthcare Center of complications after contracting COVID-19. She had celebrated her 102nd birthday on October 7, 2019.
Alice was born and lived her life in Worcester. She graduated from Commerce High School and worked as a legal secretary for a prominent Worcester lawyer. In 1939 she married Edward Goldstein before he headed off to WWII to participate in the invasion of Normandy. Alice's intelligence, outgoing personality and business savvy led her to become a real estate agent and eventual broker with an office on the corner of Pleasant and Mill Street in Tatnuck Square.
She is survived by her grandson Tyson Goldstein, her nephews Michael
(Phyllis) Goldstein, Barry (Kathy) Kaditz, niece Beverly Tobolson and many great-nieces and nephews. She also leaves devoted friend and caretaker Donna Mantyla. Alice was predeceased by her husband Edward, her son Bary and her granddaughter Sarah.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the nurses and staff for the outstanding care and compassion they gave Alice during her time at the Eisenberg Assisted Living Residence and the Jewish Healthcare Center. Memorial donations may be made to the Jewish Healthcare Center, 629 Salisbury Street, Worcester MA 01609.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020