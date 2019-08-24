|
|
Alice H. (Hoy) Hunt
Holland - Alice H. (Hoy) Hunt, born July 29,1933, passed away August 22, 2019 and lived in Holland, Ma since 1955. Survived by her children Susan E. Keough and Robert T. Hunt of Holland and Betty-jean Hunt of Winchester NH, 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Surviving siblings: Alpheus Hoy Jr, John Hoy, Jane Couch, Bertha Pysher, Trudy Ready and Betsy Palmer and predeceased by brother Thomas Hoy and parents Alpheus and Mary Hoy.
Alice taught in Ma. at St. Anne's School/Three Rivers, Warren Elementary School and Holland Elementary School. Also worked for Mass. Turnpike, Old Sturbridge Village, South Central Directors Elderbus, and Town of Holland as Assessors Clerk, Town Clerk, Police Officer and Selectmen. Alice advocated for the elderly at Tri Valley Elder Services, Brimfield Ambulance Services and as Ombudsman and Board Member for Greater Springfield Senior Services. Awarded Holland's Outstanding Citizen of the Year in 2016 and received Citation from Mass State Senate for "Extraordinary Dedication and Commitment to Improving the Lives of Others." A world traveler who enjoyed dousing, quilting and painting. No services. A "Celebration of Life" luncheon August 31st at Old Sturbridge Village, Sturbridge, Ma 11:30am-3:30pm. All are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Springfield , 516 Carew St. Springfield, Ma. 01104 appreciated. The Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School St., Webster, MA has been entrusted with her arrangements. A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com where you may post a condolence or light a candle
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019