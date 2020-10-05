Alice F. Landry, 87Auburn - Alice F. Landry, 87, of Auburn, MA died September 29, 2020 with her family. She was born February 19, 1933, the daughter of late Charles H. and Mary Lecourt and sister of the late Charles Lecourt. On June 13, 1953, she married Joseph Edgar Landry, who survives her. She attended Fitchburg High School and Salter College and worked as an Executive Secretary at Heald Machine and Hahnemann Hospital in Worcester. She is also survived by her three children, Joanne Jenkins of Hampstead, NC, David Landry of Shrewsbury, MA, Lisa Landry of West Stockbridge, MA and beloved niece, Donna Lecourt: as well as grandchildren Diana, Jill, Kevin, Jon, Jeff, Sebastian and Paolo; and great-grandchildren Stella and Jax. A private Mass and reception for close family will be held at St. Mary's Parish in Shrewsbury, MA. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Monahan Hospice Home in memory of Alice Landry to support patient care at VNA Care, 120 Thomas St., Worcester, MA 01608 or via