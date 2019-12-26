|
Alice C. ( (White) Lewis, 81
SPENCER - Alice C. ( (White) Lewis, 81, of Spencer, died Tuesday, Dec. 24 at Rose Monahan Hospice Home, surrounded by her loving family and close friends.
She leaves her husband of 55 years, Martin P. Lewis, her sons David M. Lewis and Kimberly Roy of Spencer and Mark A. Lewis and his wife Erin of Paxton and their two children Norah & Ethan, her beloved dog "Muffin" who was always at her side.
Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of Raymond W. and Margaret (Buckely) White.
Alice was a sales clerk at Cumberland Farms Stores, most recently in Spencer and No.Brookfield, retiring in 2000. Along with her husband, they enjoyed travel, trips to the casino and bird watching in her back yard.
At her request, no funeral services are planned. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Second Chance Animal Services. P.O. Box 136, E.Brookfield, MA. 01515.
the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing arrangements for the family.
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019