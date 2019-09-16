|
|
Alice A. Lynn, 98
Worcester - Alice A. (Ferguson) Lynn, 98, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019 at The Meadows in Leicester. Born and raised in Worcester, she was a daughter of Patrick and Mabel (Stillwell) Ferguson. Alice's beloved husband, Joseph R. Lynn passed away in 1999.
After graduating from Commerce High School in 1940, Alice enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and proudly served her country. Upon her return, she enjoyed working for Norton Company and retired after 30 years of service. She was a faithful and devoted member of St. George Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed the many trips to Maine with her husband.
She will be lovingly missed and remembered by her niece, Virginia Flagg of Worcester, who was her caregiver for many years as well as several other nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Alice was predeceased by her three brothers, Thomas, Charles and John Ferguson and four sisters, Sr. Marie Patrice Ferguson, Margaret Dragon, Helen Hitlan and Theresa Ferguson.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff at The Meadows, as well as the staff at Ascend Hospice, for the kind and compassionate care they extended to Alice during her illness.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather with the family from 11 to 12 noon on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, followed by a funeral service at 12 noon in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. Following the service she will be laid to rest at Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richards Avenue, Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League (WARL), 139 Holden Street, Worcester, MA 01606.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019