Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Nobert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Mattress (Miller) Nobert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Mattress (Miller) Nobert Obituary
Alice Dorothy (Miller) Mattress Nobert

SELBYVILLE, DE - Alice Dorothy (Miller) Mattress Nobert, age 92, of Selbyville, DE formerly of Auburn, MA passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, March 16, 2020 at her home.

She was born in Auburn, MA on September 9, 1927 daughter of the late Wendell Miller and the late Minnie A. (Carpenter) Miller. Alice had worked as a housekeeper and as a waitress at Dino's Restaurant of Worcester, MA for 30 plus years.

Alice enjoyed wintering in Florida, hosting cookouts with her family, gardening, attending flea markets and horses. She was a faithful member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Auburn, MA where she enjoyed volunteering at the church fair. Alice will be remembered for her famous meatballs and eggplant parmesan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Walter Mattress; her son, Gary Mattress; her second husband, Gilbert "Chud" Nobert and her eight siblings, Margaret Grout, Lillian Miller, Howard Miller, Wally Miller, Ritchie Miller, Earnest Miller, Eddie Miller and George Miller. She is survived by her three children, Linda Jacobs and her husband, Roland of Selbyville, DE, Theresa Fatemi and her husband Mehdi of West Brookfield, MA and Wendell Guy Mattres from NC and her sister, Jeanne Latti of Auburn, MA. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and several step children, nieces and nephews.

Services and burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Alice's name to Bethel Lutheran Church, 90 Bryn Mawr Ave., Auburn, MA 01501 or Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -