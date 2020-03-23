|
Alice Dorothy (Miller) Mattress Nobert
SELBYVILLE, DE - Alice Dorothy (Miller) Mattress Nobert, age 92, of Selbyville, DE formerly of Auburn, MA passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, March 16, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Auburn, MA on September 9, 1927 daughter of the late Wendell Miller and the late Minnie A. (Carpenter) Miller. Alice had worked as a housekeeper and as a waitress at Dino's Restaurant of Worcester, MA for 30 plus years.
Alice enjoyed wintering in Florida, hosting cookouts with her family, gardening, attending flea markets and horses. She was a faithful member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Auburn, MA where she enjoyed volunteering at the church fair. Alice will be remembered for her famous meatballs and eggplant parmesan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Walter Mattress; her son, Gary Mattress; her second husband, Gilbert "Chud" Nobert and her eight siblings, Margaret Grout, Lillian Miller, Howard Miller, Wally Miller, Ritchie Miller, Earnest Miller, Eddie Miller and George Miller. She is survived by her three children, Linda Jacobs and her husband, Roland of Selbyville, DE, Theresa Fatemi and her husband Mehdi of West Brookfield, MA and Wendell Guy Mattres from NC and her sister, Jeanne Latti of Auburn, MA. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and several step children, nieces and nephews.
Services and burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Alice's name to Bethel Lutheran Church, 90 Bryn Mawr Ave., Auburn, MA 01501 or Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020