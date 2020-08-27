1/1
Alice McInerny
Alice McInerny, 97

Alice McInerny formerly of Worcester, Massachusetts died Thursday, May 28th in Mechanicsville, VA. She was 97 years old.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Frances McInerny after 48 years of marriage; her brothers Leonard, James and Robert McLoughlin, sister Florence and son-in-law Joseph Della Vedova.

Alice is survived by her adoring children - daughter Patricia Della Vedova, son Jeffrey McInerny and daughter-in- law Shirley, son Michael McInerny and daughter-in- law Lorraine, daughter Mary Ambrosio and son-in-law Michael, son Kevin McInerny and daughter-in-law Lisa, and daughter Anne DiGiovanni and son-in-law Joseph. Grandchildren – Eric Della Vedova, Katie Valentino, Nora McInerny, Michael McInerny, Gus Ambrosio, John Ambrosio, Julia DiGiovanni and Joseph DiGiovanni. Great Grandchildren Alina Faye Della Vedova, Joseph Della Vedova, Ethan Rosas, Emma Rosas, Michael McInerny, Gavin McInerny and Lucy Ambrosio. She also leaves behind her dear sister Eileen Judson who Alice held very close to her heart.

Alice graduated from Commerce High School and went on to become a Seaman First Class of the US Coast Guard receiving an honorable discharge at the end of WWII. She spent many years enjoying painting beautiful treasures that her family holds dear. She also used her talents to paint various items as a member of the Kolbe Crafters while she lived in Pembroke Pines, Florida. These items helped to raise money for the St. Maximilian Kolbe Church. Ultimately her most favorite time was spent with family. She took great joy in the times that her whole family was together celebrating different events and milestones in everyone's life.

In lieu of donations to any particular organization we request that you make a random act of kindness to make a difference in this unsettling world.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
