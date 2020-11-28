1/1
Alice Nordstrom
Alice H. Nordstrom, 94

Millbury - Alice H. (Braney) Nordstrom, 94, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20th after a brief illness.

Alice's husband, Robert B. Nordstrom passed away in 2017. She leaves two sons, Robert E. Nordstrom and his wife, Sheril and William B. Nordstrom and his wife, Sandra; seven grandchildren, Jennifer, Kyle, Sarah Beth, Erik, Mark, Stephane and Jamie; nine great grandchildren, Sam, Trevor, Alex, Benjamin, Lucia Alice, Jessie, David, Joshua, and Ariel; a sister, Kathleen; many nieces and nephews. Alice is predeceased by four siblings.

Alice worked in the home health care industry for many years. In her earlier years, she volunteered as a candy striper during World War II.

Due to the current health conditions and social restrictions, funeral services and burial for Alice will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Millbury Historical Society, P.O. Box 367, Millbury, MA 01527. To share a message or memory with Alice's family please visit:

www.mulhane.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
