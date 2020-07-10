Alice B. (O'Brien) Pariseau Trask, 91N. BROOKFIELD - Alice B. (O'Brien) Pariseau Trask, 91, of North Brookfield, died peacefully, Thursday, July 9 at Harrington Memorial Hospital in Southbridge.Born in Ware, she was the daughter of George J. and Marguerita (Vigneault) O'Brien and was a lifelong resident of North Brookfield. Alice graduated in 1947 from North Brookfield High School.She was a longtime member of St. Joseph's Parish and volunteered at the annual chicken barbeque and served on the bereavement committee. She was a member of the Red Hat Society.Alice worked for Quaboag Rubber Company in North Brookfield 14 years before retiring in 1974.Her husband of 32 years, Philip D. Trask died in 2005. She leaves her daughter Carol A. Smith and her husband Donald of N. Brookfield, two sons, Robert W. Pariseau and his wife Patricia of N.Brookfield, and David W. Pariseau and his wife Frances of Ware, and 2 stepdaughters Phyllis Hanson and her husband Robert, and Paula Hannah and husband William. She also leaves 5 grandchildren; Kelly Valeri of North Brookfield, Lori Duza of Belchertown, Steven Pariseau of Charlton, Richard Pariseau of Florida and Andrew Pariseau of North Brookfield. She also leaves 5 great grandchildren; Leona Smith, Kevin & Olivia Valeri, Tanner Duza, and Braeden & Shamus Pariseau. She was predeceased by her first husband of 20 years, Maurice W. Pariseau, her son Richard G. Pariseau, her grandson Daniel Smith and her brother Rev. William G. O'Brien.A calling hour will be held at the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer, Monday, July 13 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. her funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, 296 North Main St., N.Brookfield. (Covid-19 precautions will take place in the church and funeral home). Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, N. Brookfield.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Renovation Fund/ St. Joseph Parish, 28 Mt. Pleasant Street, North Brookfield, MA 01535.