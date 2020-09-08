Alice Louise Schmidt, 96
Groton - Alice Louise (Blake) Schmidt, age 96, of Harvard passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton. She was the wife of the late Norman B. Schmidt who died in 2008. Most people knew Alice as "Buddy" as she was a friend and buddy to most everyone she met.
Born in Boston on December 16, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Murdoch and Charlotte Slingluff Blake. Raised and educated in Newton and Belmont, MA, she graduated from Belmont high school.
Buddy and Norman married on March 30, 1948 and soon settled in Harvard. She was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed raising her family. Alice worked for many years as a wholesale food distributor. She and Norman joined the family business manufacturing their own ice cream for the Cream Crock restaurant in Lancaster, and later established their wholesale business in Harvard until their retirement in 1998.
As a pillar of the Congregational Church of Harvard, Buddy was instrumental in growing church membership. Always active on committees, her greatest love was in outreach and missions work, lending her heart and energies to provide growth opportunities for others. She created alliances with the Lancaster State Industrial School for Girls and served on the board of the Friends of the Protestant Youth Center in Baldwinville. Together, she and Norman welcomed friends of all ages to be a part of their family home, providing love, nurturing, and roots at times when it was needed most.
Buddy sang for many years in her church choir and in the Harvard Pro Musica. In later years, Buddy volunteered at the Harvard Elementary school, reading to first-grade children. As a member of the Harvard Council On Aging (COA), she drew deep satisfaction in visiting those who were often confined to their homes. During her years at RiverCourt Residences, she was beloved by residents and staff for her optimism, positive outlook on life, and her inspired way of rising above challenges. Her commitment to living a life of service to others brought her immense satisfaction as she touched countless lives with a love that left a deeply personal and heartfelt impact. Buddy was beloved by people of all ages in all walks of life.
She is survived by her son Jonathan B. Schmidt and his wife Priscilla of Oregon, her daughter Martha Koffman and her husband Philip of Arizona, her granddaughter Joanna and her husband Bryan and two great-grandsons, Elliott and Emmett of Oregon. She was predeceased by her grandson Jeffrey, and sister Anne.
Services at Bellevue Cemetery, Harvard will be private. Plans for a memorial service will be announced at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Donations in her memory may be made to American Heart Association
, 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451, American Red Cross,101 Station Landing, Suite 510, Boston, MA 02155, The Congregational Church of Harvard, 5 Still River Rd., Harvard, MA 01451 or to a charity of your choice
.
Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Littleton, MA. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com